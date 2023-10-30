Listen to KWOS Live
At NewsRadio KWOS, we want to do something special to show appreciation to our military families in Mid-Missouri this Veteran’s Day. So we’ve partnered with All Seasons Roofing to bring you Salute The Troops!

Fill out the form below to tell us about a friend, family member, co-worker, or neighbor who is a veteran or active service member who has made a difference in your life.

Then be listening as we’ll play your messages back this Veterans Day weekend.

Thank you to all who have served from, All Seasons Roofing and KWOS!

