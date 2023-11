Cole County ambulance crews are off and running for Toys for Tots again this year

Cole County EMS is ready to brighten the holidays for the less fortunate with its Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Drive. EMS crews want to collect enough new toys to fill four ambulances.

Crews will be collecting toys at Living Windows and the Jefferson City Christmas parade on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Cole County’s Touch-A-Truck event will be Dec. 9. Kids will get to climb on emergency vehicles, games and even get pictures taken with Santa. Admission is a new unwrapped toy.