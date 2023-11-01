(LISTEN): Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater discusses proposed downtown conference center, hotel on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater describes Tuesday as a great day, with the city releasing a request for qualifications for a proposed 36,000 square foot conference center in the heart of downtown, where the Madison street garage is now. Mayor Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the city is under contract to purchase the Jefferson City “News Tribune” building. Mayor Fitzwater envisions a conference center, a new hotel with 150-200 rooms and 750 parking spots in that area. He likes that site much better than the former Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) site, noting the close proximity of the Madison street garage to the Missouri Capitol as well as downtown restaurants and bars: