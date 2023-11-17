(LISTEN): Southern Boone School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth discusses potential April 2024 bond issue on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The fast-growing Southern Boone County School District in Ashland is considering placing a $12-million bond issue on the April 2024 ballot. Southern Boone Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth says as the community grows, so do schools. He says Southern Boone now has more than 2,000 students districtwide, including 525 at the high school. Dr. Roth joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the potential bond issue, which would require a four-sevenths majority. He tells listeners that it would improve safety and efficiency for Southern Boone VoAg and Arts by connecting directly to the high school, and would also replace the 30-year-old roof on the original high school building. He emphasizes it would be a no tax-increase bond issue: