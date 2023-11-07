(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) represents Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Boonville and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area on Capitol Hill. Congressman Luetkemeyer joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) will do a great job in the position. Congressman Luetkemeyer says he’d like to get Speaker Johnson to Columbia or Jefferson City, similar to getting then-House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) to Jefferson City several years ago. Congressman Luetkemeyer also discussed the House spending bill being debated today on Capitol Hill, which includes a 64 percent cut in Amtrak funding compared to last year. The congressman tells listeners he’ll have to study that, noting most Missourians don’t use public transportation. But Congressman Luetkemeyer says many people on the two coasts use public transportation, noting he doesn’t have a vehicle in Washington because it’s so difficult to find a parking spot: