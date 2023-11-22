UPDATE: Cole County prayer breakfast is a sellout; 250 people expected

About 250 people are expected to pack Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters in Jefferson City for this morning’s 44th annual Cole County prayer breakfast, which is an annual tradition on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

939 the Eagle’s John Marsh reports the breakfast is a sellout.

KRCG Channel 13’s Rod Smith will be the emcee, and Governor Mike Parson will deliver the keynote address at about 7:30 am. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones tells 939 the Eagle that the governor will emphasize the importance of giving thanks and will also reiterate that Cole County remains strong.

State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City), State Reps. Dave Griffith and Rudy Veit (R-Jefferson City), Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater and Cole County commissioners Sam Bushman, Jeff Hoelscher and Harry Otto are just some of the officials who will be attending the breakfast, which begins at 7 am.