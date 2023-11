Do you think Jefferson City is finally going to get the long – rumored conference center? New City Administrator Brian Crane is no stranger to the debate. He remembers discussing it when he was a councilman (here) years ago …

The city is now looking for a developer to build a new hotel with an attached convention center on a half – block lot on Madison just up from the Governor’s Mansion. Since the discussions started in the 1980’s, city leaders have never moved ahead with any of the proposals.