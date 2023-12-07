Listen to KWOS Live
7 Brew opening in Columbia soon and still hiring; wages are $16 to $20 an hour

7 Brew plans to open its drive-through coffee shop on Columbia’s Nifong in 2024 (December 2023 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

A popular drive-through coffee shop best known for its smoothies, shakes and cappuccinos is coming to Columbia.

7 Brew drive-through coffee will open in south Columbia in early 2024 on busy Nifong, in the former Lutz’s location. 7 Brew is currently hiring for the new location: a sign posted in front of the store says they’re paying between $16 and $20 an hour.

They also have a coffee shop on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard, which is packed most mornings and afternoons. Their first location was in Rogers, Arkansas. Their website emphasizes the importance of service and friendliness. It reads: “7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink- through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”

