Callaway County Rep. says give the House Speaker the benefit of the doubt

Will Missouri House members move to oust their Speaker Dean Plocher over allegations that he sought reimbursement for airfare, hotels and travel costs already paid for by his campaign? GOP Callaway County Rep. Jim Schulte says they need to let the House Ethics Committee do its job …

The Committee has already met three times.

Plocher also came under scrutiny over his push to award a no-bid contract to a company to manage constituent information and a decision to fire his chief of staff.

Plocher is running for Lieutenant Governor,