It might cost you more to gamble at the ‘boat’ in Boonville but the money is targeted for a good cause. Jefferson City State Rep. Dave Griffith is re-filing his bill that would hike the gaming boat admission by two dollars and designate one dollar for the Missouri Veterans Commission’s nursing homes …

Griffith’s bill would increase salaries to better attract staffers for the seven veterans’ homes.

The boat admission fee would go to $4 if the measure passes.