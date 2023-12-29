(LISTEN): County property taxes are due by Sunday; Boone County collector’s office open until 5 pm today

You only have three more days to pay your 2023 Boone County property taxes, which are due Sunday. That’s New Year’s Eve.

Boone County collector Brian McCollum encourages you to stop by his office today (Friday) between 8 am and 5 pm to get your paid receipt in-hand.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Brian-Propertytaxes-3.mp3

“What I don’t want individuals to do is to put that payment in the mailbox on Saturday and then following the situation there where their payment doesn’t get postmarked. The December postmark,” Mr. McCollum says.

His office is located on the first floor at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center. There’s also a 24-hour drop box at the government center. All property tax payments are due by Sunday to avoid statutorily imposed late penalties and fees.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Brian-Propertytaxes-4.mp3

“Paying in-person is probably the best way to guarantee that you’re going to have your receipt in-hand obviously, and that your payment is going to be processed right at that time there at the window,” says McCollum.

Cole County residents can also pay in-person today at County Collector Larry Vincent’s office on East High street in Jefferson City. Mr. Vincent’s office phone number is (573) 634-9124.