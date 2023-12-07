(LISTEN): Governor Parson optimistic about Missouri’s maternal mortality rate, with new funding

Missouri’s governor has announced that state health officials will be releasing more than $4-million in new funding to help reduce maternal mortality across the state.

Governor Parson called for the Legislature to provide the funding during his January State of the State address, noting Missouri ranks 44th nationwide for its high maternal mortality rate. During his January address, the governor described that statistic as embarrassing and unacceptable:



“If we can’t get it right for the mothers and children across our state, we might as well pack our bags and let somebody else occupy these seats. Let’s support our mothers, let’s support our children, let’s support the future of Missouri,” Parson told a joint session of the Legislature on January 18.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle supported the additional funding. Governor Parson says the new funding will help the state implement a new plan to provide needed support and save lives. The governor says contributing factors for Missouri’s high maternal mortality rate include access to care challenges, missed clinical interventions to manage conditions like heart disease and also substance abuse disorders.