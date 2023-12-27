(LISTEN): Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick discusses legislative priorities on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

One of Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s top 2024 legislative priorities involves audits of cities, municipalities, etc. when alleged wrongdoing is happening. Auditor Fitzpatrick, who was sworn-in in January, notes current law only allows the state auditor’s office to conduct an audit when citizens petition for one or the political subdivision’s governing body approves a resolution requesting one. Auditor Fitzpatrick describes that as a barrier to fraud concerns. Mr. Fitzpatrick joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Missouri’s 2024 legislative session starts one week from today in Jefferson City: