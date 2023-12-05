(LISTEN): UM System President Dr. Mun Choi discusses Mizzou football success, NIL bill and academics on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Cutting-edge is how UM System President Dr. Mun Choi describes the bipartisan NIL bill signed into law by Missouri’s governor at Faurot Field in August. Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and a bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers joined Governor Mike Parson and UM System President Dr. Mun Choi at the August NIL bill-signing ceremony in the Walsworth Family Columns Club. President Choi joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the NIL bill will ensure that the best players in all sports in Missouri can remain in Missouri. He also praises Coach Drinkwitz and the Tiger football team and says good things are happening at Mizzou in athletics and academics: