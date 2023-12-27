(LISTEN):13th Judicial Circuit Judge candidate Jesus Osete appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Longtime mid-Missouri Judge Kevin Crane announced last week that he will not seek re-election in 2024. 13th judicial Circuit Judge Crane says it’s been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Boone and Callaway counties for the past 34 years. Judge Crane will serve his final year in office in 2024. Former Deputy Missouri Attorney General Jesus Osete has announced he will run for the position. Counselor Osete joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri’, telling listeners that this will be an old-fashioned grassroots campaign. He plans to knock on as many doors as possible in both Boone and Callaway counties, and predicts it will take about $100,000 to run for this race. Counselor Osete has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the Missouri Supreme Court: