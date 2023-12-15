PDMP drug monitoring plan is now up and running in Missouri

The controversial Prescription Drug Monitoring Program is finally up and running in Missouri. PDMP is a database that collects info on who is receiving controlled drugs like Oxycontin and other painkillers. Senator Holly Rehder championed the bill beginning back when she was a State Representative …

Opponents fought the bill saying it infringes on personal privacy. The Governor signed it into law in 2021, but it didn’t take effect until this week.

Rehder, who’s running for Lt. Governor, was on Wake Up Mid-Missouri.