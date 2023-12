You may see a couple of Missouri lawmakers calling for a restructuring of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education or even a complete overhaul. State Rep. Doug Richey says change in the Department is long overdue …

Richey has also pre-filed a bill that would allow parents to take advantage of tax credits if they pull their kids out of public schools.

Republican Senator Bill Eigel takes it a step further. He’d like to see DESE completely eliminated. Eigel is running for Governor.