US military members are still allowed to leave their duty stations to get out of state abortions

Women serving in the U-S military will still be able to travel to other states for abortions if the state where they are serving doesn’t allow them. Missouri Congressman Mark Alford fought the plan …

A compromise version of the Defense Bill dropped an amendment to eliminate that allowance for service members seeking abortions. Alford says they’ll try again next year to do away with that Pentagon policy. Alford is on the House Armed Services Committee.