Will High Court restore Trump to Colorado ballot?

Will the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump can’t be on that state’s GOP Presidential Primary ballot end up costing the tax payers money? The Colorado justices claim Trump isn’t an eligible candidate because he violated a constitutional ban on ‘insurrections’. Cole Commissioner Harry Otto also served as Missouri’s Deputy State Auditor …

The ruling is on hold until January 4, pending Trump’s appeal to the US Supreme Court. Colorado needs to have its list of candidates ready to go to the presses by January 5th.

