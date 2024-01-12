Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills heading to mid-Missouri through Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is warning of potentially life-threatening cold temperatures coming later today (Friday) and lasting into next Wednesday across mid-Missouri.

The NWS says they call it life-threatening for a reason. Wind chills in Columbia will make it feel like one degree at noon today and minus-3 at 6 pm. The National Weather Service says temperatures like these will cause harm if you’re caught outdoors unprepared. The temperatures will be even colder tomorrow through Tuesday.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive about a trace of snow this morning between 9 and noon. But Mr. Beitscher says the bigger issue will be bitterly cold temperatures and winds up to 45 miles per hour. The NWS warns that temperatures below freezing and wet roadways could lead to isolated slick spots.

