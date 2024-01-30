Columbia’s new $6.5 million Ronald McDonald house to open in May

Construction of Columbia’s new Ronald McDonald House is progressing despite January’s brutal winter weather.

The home is set to open this spring. It’s being built near Columbia’s Stadium and College, within walking distance of the new $200-million Children’s Hospital being built by MU Health Care. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that the new house is scheduled to open in May. Ms. Gray says they’ll have a grand opening celebration prior to moving their families in.

Supporters of the new house have been conducting a $6.5 million capital campaign. Columbia’s new Ronald McDonald House will have warm meals prepared each evening, family play areas, outdoor gardens and walking trails.

Ms. Gray has told 939 the Eagle that the Ronald McDonald House has impacted many who have not stayed there, referring to people who have friends or attend church with someone who’s benefited from the house. She says the Ronald McDonald House provides families with a child in medical crisis the opportunity to focus on the health and well-being of their child, without worrying about lodging costs. The new house will accommodate up to 24 guest families per night, which is up from the current number of 18.