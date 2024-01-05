Light snow expected in mid-Missouri this weekend; winter storm possible next week

Motorists in Columbia, Jefferson City and throughout mid-Missouri could see light snow this evening and again Saturday from the late afternoon into the evening hours.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that two weak systems are approaching mid-Missouri. Snow is expected to be light with less than an inch falling on grassy and elevated surfaces both evenings. Give yourself extra time on the road.

The NWS in St. Louis is keeping a close eye on a storm system that’s currently over the Pacific Ocean that could bring several inches of snow to mid-Missouri on Tuesday. Mr. Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle the system is currently off the coast of Alaska and is now expected to make landfall until tomorrow (Saturday). At least three inches of snow is expected in parts of Missouri on Tuesday, but the path of that storm is unclear at this time.

You’ll need to be prepared for winter driving conditions on Tuesday, and keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.