(LISTEN): Look for plummeting temperatures in Columbia; 25-plus person snowplow crew on-duty

A 27-person Columbia Public Works snowplow crew is currently on-duty this Friday afternoon, ready to respond to conditions as needed. Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that all first, second and third priority routes have been pre-treated:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Ogan-Friday-1.mp3

“Overnight last night we had rain and there was concerns that would wash away any pre-treatment that we laid down. But we saw rainfall with only moderate intensity and that allowed us to pre-treat all of Columbia’s priority roads,” Ogan says.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the temperature will drop throughout the day. It’s currently at 25 degrees. It’s expected to drop to 17 by 3 pm and to 14 degrees by 6 pm. Mr. Ogan is urging you to slow down today.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Ogan-Friday-2.mp3

“There’s a chance that any water that remains on the roads could flash-freeze and quickly become ice. This tends to happen sooner on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses,” says Ogan.

Mr. Ogan also recommends leaving plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.