(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chair Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) discusses veteran suicide legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Veterans Committee chair Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) is championing bipartisan veteran suicide prevention legislation again this session. The committee voted 8-0 this week to approve Chairman Griffith’s bill that tasks the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding their efforts to prevent veteran suicide. The Jefferson City-based non-partisan MOST Policy Initiative testifies that risk of suicide is higher among veterans than the general population, and that Missouri has the nation’s 8th-highest veteran suicide rate. Chairman Griffith joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He tells listeners that he’s spoken to Governor Mike Parson (R) about the bill and that the governor, a veteran, understands its importance. Griffith hopes Governor Parson mentions veterans suicide and his bipartisan bill during next week’s State of the State address: