(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development chairman Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester) touts school choice and ESA expansion legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Republicans have supermajorities in both legislative chambers in Jefferson City. They control the Missouri Senate 24-10 and have a 111-51 supermajority in the Missouri House. Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee chairman Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester) joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Senator Koenig confirms there’s a lot of infighting in the GOP ranks in Jefferson City, saying it will make it harder to get things done. But he’s optimistic about education, touting school choice and his bill expanding the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) program. Senator Koenig’s Senate Bill 727 increases the amount of tax credits that can be allocated in any year from $50 million to $75-million. Chairman Koenig also touts what he calls school choice, and rejects criticism from Democrats that it defunds public education. Senator Koenig tells listeners that school choice is positive for Missouri’s public schools: