(LISTEN): Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden discusses committee chairmanships and 2024 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem has stripped three fellow Republicans of their committee chairmanships, describing them as “the “Chaos Caucus.” While Republicans have a 24-10 supermajority in the Senate, GOP infighting has led to gridlock in Jefferson City. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon Statehouse press conference. He’s stripped State Sens. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg), Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) and Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester) from their chairmanships. Senator Rowden joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he took action due to years of disrespect toward the Missouri Senate and colleagues. He also says the Freedom Caucus senators have tried to break the Senate. Senator Eigel, who’s seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination in August, has issued a statement to 939 the Eagle, after he was stripped from his chairmanship. Senator Eigel, writes, in part: “Jefferson City is ruled by a uniparty cartel of special interests, RINOS and Democrats, who band together to crush the voice of the people. These are the same tactics the Swamp uses against President Trump.” Senator Hoskins’ district includes Cooper and Howard counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area: