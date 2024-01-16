(LISTEN): Mizzou fraternity/sorority members praised for their role in helping with child cancer project

Missouri’s lieutenant governor is praising numerous Mizzou fraternity and sorority members who’ve helped expand the Red Slipper Warrior Project (RSWP) to Columbia’s MU Health Care.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe spoke at the recent announcement at a Columbia fraternity.



“These men and women, young men and women, do an incredible amount of good on these college campuses, including here in Columbia. And today is a great demonstration of how a fraternal system, whether it’s a sorority or fraternity, does so much to help and give back to the community,” Kehoe says.

The RSWP was founded by Jefferson City’s Tim Tinnin after his late wife Angie was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Mr. Tinnin tells 939 the Eagle that a good support system is critical for those who are battling cancer.

“I believe it was Stanford that did the study that said that with a positive support system during cancer treatment, you can expect a 20 to 30 percent better outcome. And that’s just powerful. And if there was a pill that gave you that, people would be lined up around the corner and it would cost $10,000. And there is no pill, but we are a pill and we’re a very effective pill,” says Tinnin.

The Red Slipper Warrior Project provides little girls with cancer with a go-bag, sparkly slippers and Hope, which is a stuffed bunny rabbit. The RSWP has expanded to Columbia-based MU Health Care.