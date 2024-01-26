(LISTEN): Red Slipper Warrior Project founder Tim Tinnin discusses Hollywood Nights on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The founder of the Jefferson City-based Red Slipper Warrior Project (RSWP) says a good support system is critical for those who are battling cancer. Jefferson City’s Tim Tinnin founded the RSWP after his late wife Angie was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. The Red Slipper Warrior Project has expanded to Columbia-based MU Health Care. Every little girl receiving cancer treatment at MU Health Care now receives a go-bag, sparkly slippers and a stuffed bunny rabbit, so they know they’re not fighting alone. Mr.Tinnin joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to preview the February 3 Hollywood Nights event at Jefferson City’s Capitol Plaza Hotel. All proceeds will benefit the RSWP: