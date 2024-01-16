(LISTEN): State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) has announced she’s running to try to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) in November. Senator Coleman joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that her priorities include securing the border, illegal immigration, protecting life and protecting women’s sports. Senator Coleman represents eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County, which until recently was considered a Democratic county with a large number of labor union voters. It’s now Republican. Coleman tells listeners that Jefferson County has always been pro-life and pro-gun and still has a large segment of labor union members. But she says many of those union members have been voting Republican, which has helped turn the county red. We also asked Senator Coleman about Missouri’s 2024 legislative session and Governor Mike Parson’s (R) State of the State address next Wednesday. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Senator Coleman tells listeners that the state has been on a spending spree, adding that she’s like to hear the governor call for reining in state spending during next week’s address. She’s not optimistic on that: