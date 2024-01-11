(LISTEN): State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) represents Callaway, Montgomery, St. Charles, Lincoln and Pike counties in the Missouri Senate. He joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and tells listeners he’s seriously considering a run to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) on Capitol Hill. Senator Fitzwater confirms he’s praying about the issue and notes opportunities like this don’t come along often. Missouri’s massive third district includes Columbia, Boonville, California, Jefferson City, Fulton, New Florence and Wentzville. Senator Fitzwater says it’s important to have a mid-Missourian in that seat. He also discussed his proposed constitutional amendment to reduce the Missouri House’s size from 163 to 102 and to modify term limits for state lawmakers. Missouri’s current term limits allow lawmakers to serve up to eight years in both chambers for a total of 16 years in Jefferson City. Senator Fitzwater’s proposed constitutional amendment would allow lawmakers to serve up to 16 years in the Legislature, regardless of which chamber. If lawmakers approve Senator Fitzwater’s measure, the issue would be placed on the statewide ballot this August or November: