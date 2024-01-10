Mid-Missouri utility crews helping to restore power in storm-damaged northern Missouri

Utility crews from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are in northern Missouri’s Macon County this morning, trying to restore power to more than 1,000 residents.

About 2,800 Macon Electric Cooperative members in nine counties are without power due to the winter storm and strong winds. About 1,100 of them are in Macon County, which is north of Moberly.

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives vice president Mike Sutherland tells 939 the Eagle that multiple crews from mid-Missouri’s electric co-ops are in hard-hit northeast Missouri, where more than 16,000 co-op members lost power. They’re working in snow and subfreezing temperatures. About 300 customers in mid-Missouri’s Randolph and Monroe counties remain without power this morning.

Sutherland tells 939 the Eagle that power outages have occurred in an area stretching from Randolph County all the way to the Iowa border and east to the Mississippi river.