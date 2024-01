Virtually all of the schools in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area are closed today.

They include the two largest districts in central Missouri: Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City School District. Others schools that are closed today include Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Boonville R-1, California R-1, Cole County R-5 in Eugene and Hallsville R-4 schools.

There will also be no Columbia Meals on Wheels today. You can see the full list of school cancellations here.