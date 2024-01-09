Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

This round of winter isn’t gone just yet

(NOAA) –  The winter storm will continue to bring snow to the area today through this evening. A rain/snow mix will change over to all snow during the day today. Snow accumulations, some heavy, are possible over parts of the area. Anywhere from one to three inches more for Jefferson City.  The highest totals will be in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Regardless of exact totals, the highest amounts will be in that region where there will be a much more limited changeover to rain.

Snowfall rates will be less 1”/hour in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois, though there could be brief bursts greater than an inch an hour in the warning area. Accelerated snowfall rates will help increase snowfall totals in these areas as well as create hazardous driving conditions for the morning and evening commutes. Another storm is predicted for Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer