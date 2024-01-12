UPDATE: Many mid-Missouri school districts canceling classes for Friday

School districts ranging from mid-Missouri’s largest district to smaller ones like Sturgeon R-5 and Tipton R-6 have canceled classes for today (Friday) due to the winter storm and dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that CPS had at least three weather meetings on Thursday. She says the expected midday arrival of the winter system coupled with dropping temperatures throughout the day along with timing may not have allowed for a safe dismissal at the end of today’s school day. She notes CPS’ top priority is the safety of students and staff.

Boonville R-1, California R-1, Columbia Christian Academy, Hallsville R-4, North Callaway R-1 in Kingdom City and Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland are just a few of the other districts that have canceled classes for today. You can find the full list of school cancellations here.