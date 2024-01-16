Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Most mid-Missouri schools canceled for today due to winter weather

The fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 School District is located in Ashland (2022 file photo courtesy of district spokesman Matt Sharp)

The snow and wind chill warning have forced most mid-Missouri schools to cancel classes for today.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the Jefferson City School District, Southern Boone R-1, Hallsville R-4, Sturgeon R-5 and Pilot Grove C-4 are just a few of the districts that have canceled for today. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chills make it dangerous for getting students to and from school safely, especially students who walk and wait at bus stops.

You can find the full list of school closings here.

