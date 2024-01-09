UPDATE: Second part of winter storm in mid-Missouri begins

The National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis office’s winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri remains in effect through 11:59 tonight (Tuesday).

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland, and Fulton are in the advisory area. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that one to three inches of additional snowfall is expected by this evening. Snow is expected to exit mid-Missouri by 6 pm.

The NWS is encouraging motorists to remain vigilant for slippery conditions and to allow extra time for travel, as well as providing extra distance between your vehicles and other cars. Mr. Maples encourages you to keep extra blankets in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

