UPDATE: Wind chill warning for Columbia in effect until noon; warmer temperatures on Wednesday

The wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) for mid-Missouri remains in effect this (Tuesday) morning through noon.

Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Fulton are some of the towns included in the wind chill warning area. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City will see some sunshine today. He also says winds will shift to the west, which will help a bit with the Arctic air we’ve been experiencing. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that Ashland received another inch of snow on Monday. Columbia did as well, and the snow stuck to the ground due to the temperatures.

