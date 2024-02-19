Can Missouri senators tone down the rhetoric?

It’s no secret that Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin and fellow Senator Bill Eigel have bumped heads over his Freedom Caucus’ delaying tactics in the chamber this session. O’Laughlin went as far as threatening to expel the GOP candidate for Governor from the Senate floor. She says they’re both at least trying to work together …

Members of the super – conservative Freedom Caucus have tied up hours of debate with filibusters already this session.

Senator Eigel told O’Laughlin at one point that he’d ‘stay here until Christmas’ to get his pet projects across the finish line.