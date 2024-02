Candidate announces for Congress on Wake Up Mid – Missouri

A Mid – Missouri Navy veteran is running for the retiring Blaine Luetkemeyer’s Congressional seat. Former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks currently serves as a Naval Reserve officer. He doesn’t agree with the Department of Defense’s stance on a lot of ‘woke’ issues …

Burks lost the GOP primary for the 4th District seat to now – Congressman Mark Alford in 2022.