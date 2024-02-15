Convicted mid-Missouri killer to be executed in June, court orders

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a June 11 execution date for a convicted killer from Jefferson City who’s under a death sentence for a high-profile 2009 case.

69-year-old David Hosier was convicted of first degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2009 killing of Angela Gilpin, who was killed by a submachine gun. Court documents say Hosier had been having an affair with Gilpin, who was a married woman. The court filings say the affair ended, and that Angela reconciled with her husband Rodney in August 2009.

Prosecutors say Hosier broke into Angela Gilpin’s apartment on Jefferson City’s West Main in September 2009, shooting and killing both Angela and her husband.

The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in 2019. Hosier’s attorney said that Hosier had suffered a stroke and brain damage and that Hosier’s brain “was dead in places.” The Missouri attorney general’s office questioned whether Hosier had a stroke, saying the stroke didn’t explain a 1986 assault on his wife or his threat to kill multiple police officers.

Court documents say Oklahoma authorities allegedly found 15 firearms in Hosier’s vehicle after his capture, along with a bulletproof vest and a crowbar.