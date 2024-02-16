Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Former Columbia Orthopaedic Group president Dr. Mark Adams to appear on 939 the Eagle

Former Columbia Orthopaedic Group president Dr. Mark Adams to appear on 939 the Eagle

Columbia Orthopaedic Group’s state-of-the-art 72-thousand square foot facility is located at Columbia’s Broadway and Keene (undated photo courtesy of COG website)

939 the Eagle host Fred Parry, a former Boone County commissioner, describes former Columbia Orthopaedic Group (COG) president Dr. Mark Adams as one of the statesmen in Columbia’s healthcare industry.

Dr. Adams served as COG’s president for 18 years. He’ll join Fred in-studio for the hour tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 7-8 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They’ll be discussing numerous topics, including COG’s history and Columbia Surgical Associates.

They’ll also be discussing the $10-billion merger between St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City-based St. Luke’s. They’ll also discuss the benchmark developments in Columbia healthcare in the past 40 years, including Columbia Regional Hospital’s 1974 opening, the lease of Boone Hospital to Christian/BJC in 1988 and Boone Health returning to an independent, stand-alone hospital in 2021.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer