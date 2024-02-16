Former Columbia Orthopaedic Group president Dr. Mark Adams to appear on 939 the Eagle

939 the Eagle host Fred Parry, a former Boone County commissioner, describes former Columbia Orthopaedic Group (COG) president Dr. Mark Adams as one of the statesmen in Columbia’s healthcare industry.

Dr. Adams served as COG’s president for 18 years. He’ll join Fred in-studio for the hour tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 7-8 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They’ll be discussing numerous topics, including COG’s history and Columbia Surgical Associates.

They’ll also be discussing the $10-billion merger between St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City-based St. Luke’s. They’ll also discuss the benchmark developments in Columbia healthcare in the past 40 years, including Columbia Regional Hospital’s 1974 opening, the lease of Boone Hospital to Christian/BJC in 1988 and Boone Health returning to an independent, stand-alone hospital in 2021.