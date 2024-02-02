(LISTEN): Columbia’s Coil Construction turns 50 next year

A well-known Columbia-based construction company will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.

Coil Construction was founded by Randy Coil in 1975. Mr. Coil started the company with $500 and a pickup truck.



“The great thing about Columbia is that there’s a real entrepreneurial spirit. And there was one around in those days as well,” Mr. Coil says.

Columbia-based Coil Construction has built countless buildings in the past 49 years that you recognize. Some of them include the Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, Midway USA, Level Up at Columbia Mall, Shakespeare’s South and the Broadway Bluffs shopping center. Randy’s company has built many of the fast food restaurants you’ve eaten at since 1975.

“The things that kind of started us off was some health care work. We were working for a lot of doctors back in the day, Boone Clinic for instance. We did a lot of remodeling work in there, so kind of got us in the health care part of it. Also McDonald’s and Wendy’s, both were expanding. We built several Wendy’s here locally as well as around the state,” says Coil.

