(LISTEN): Jefferson City’s mayor touts importance of Columbia Regional Airport

Jefferson City’s mayor is excited about the future of neighboring Columbia Regional Airport (COU).

COU manager Michael Parks and Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button will travel to Arizona next week to meet with American and other airlines to discuss additional service from COU. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he’s hopeful:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Fitzwater-COU-1.mp3

“And the more that they can expand it creates opportunities for us here in Jefferson City,” Mayor Fitzwater says.

Mayor Fitzwater tells listeners that Jefferson City and Cole County residents benefit by having Columbia Regional Airport expand. He also notes it allows mid-Missourians to fly without driving more than 100 miles away to St. Louis or Kansas City.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Fitzwater-COU-2.mp3

“It is to our advantage to have the Columbia airport expand and give people in our area the opportunity to be able to travel without going to St. Louis or Kansas City. I’ve moved all of my travel there now. It took me awhile to do it, but I’ve moved it there just because of the convenience. They treat you right,” says Fitzwater.

Columbia Regional Airport has a $23-million new terminal. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Mayor Fitzwater here.