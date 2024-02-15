(LISTEN): KCPD encourages witnesses to the deadly shooting near Union Station to call new phone number

Kansas City Police describe their investigation into Wednesday’s mass shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally as “very active.”

Police chief Stacey Graves, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and fire chief Ross Grundyson briefed reporters late this morning. Chief Graves says the shooting killed 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan. 22 others were wounded.



“The 22 victims range in age between eight years old and 47 years old. At least half of our victims are under the age of 16. As mentioned yesterday, we have subjects detained, two of which are juveniles,” Chief Graves says.

Of the 22 others who were wounded, fire chief Grundyson says eight were critically injured, while seven suffered serious injuries. Graves says Kansas City Police are working to determine the involvement of others, adding police have recovered several firearms. She says investigators have ruled out terrorism, saying the shooting involved a dispute between several people.

Chief Graves says Kansas City authorities have established a centralized phone number.

“We ask anyone in the vicinity of the shooting that directly witnessed the shooting incident, has any video of the shooting incident or is a victim of the shooting who has not yet reported to police, please call this dedicated line: (816) 413-3477,” says Chief Graves.

Chief Graves says while charges have not been filed against the three suspects, her office is working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.