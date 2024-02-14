(LISTEN): State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) describes being inside Kansas City’s Union Station When Shooting Happened

Kansas City Police and firefighters say 22 people were shot in this afternoon’s mass shooting west of Union Station, as the Chiefs victory rally ended. One person was killed. State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) was inside Union Station when the deadly shooting happened. He had been attending the rally with his daughter. He joined us live during special coverage this afternoon on 939 the Eagle, telling listeners that he thought he heard a gunshot. Representative Tyson Smith says there was a lot of confusion as everyone started screaming and ducking and running outside Union Station. He praises Kansas City Police officers and other law enforcement who ran inside, saying they ran toward danger and showed no hesitation: