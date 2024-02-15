(LISTEN): State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) discusses Wednesday’s mass shooting near Kansas City’s Union Station on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Kansas City Police say 23 people have been shot, one fatally, after Wednesday’s Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally. Kansas City Police chief Stacey Graves identifies the victim as Elizabeth Galvan. The chief says the 22 people who were wounded range in age from 8 to 47, with half of them under the age of 16. Three people have been detained, with two of them being juveniles. Kansas City authorities say eight of the wounded suffered critical injuries, while seven suffered serious injuries. Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) praises law enforcement for running toward danger after Wednesday’s mass shooting near Union Station. State Sen. William Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who’s seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. Senator Eigel is calling for those responsible to be brought to justice calling those responsible “scumbags.” Senator Eigel rejects calls from some Democrats for gun control, saying that won’t happen. He tells listeners that you shouldn’t punish law-abiding citizens because of the actions of those who break the law: