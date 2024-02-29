(LISTEN): U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) discusses Leader McConnell, Social Security and federal spending on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) will step down from his leadership post in November. U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he was surprised by the timing of Leader McConnell’s announcement and that he appreciates the Kentucky Republican’s service. Another main topic during today’s interview was protecting Social Security. Senator Schmitt tells listeners that it must be protected and that the federal government is now taking in a record $5-trillion a year. He suggests there’s wasteful spending in Washington that would be better spent on Social Security. Senator Schmitt also tells listeners that there’s a lack of understanding about the role of the federal government from some of his colleagues on Capitol Hill: