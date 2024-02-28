Listen to KWOS Live
Mid-Missouri’s temperatures drop by more than 50 degrees overnight

Temperatures in Columbia and Jefferson City dropped by more than 50 degrees from late Tuesday afternoon through this morning (February 28, 2024 graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service St. Louis’ Twitter page)

Columbia saw another record high on Tuesday afternoon, before temperatures plummeted almost 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia Regional Airport (COU) recorded a record high of 80 on Tuesday, shattering the previous record of 75 degrees set in 1976. The NWS St. Louis office says Columbia also set a record high on Monday, with 80 degrees. The 50-degree drop in temperature began on Tuesday afternoon, and many of you saw some snow and rain overnight.

Today’s (Wednesday) high is only expected to be about 39.

