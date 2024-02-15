Millions of dollars of voter-approved improvements planned at Columbia Area Career Center

Columbia’s school board has voted to authorize the second half of $80-million in bond financing for improving district facilities.

CPS voters approved the bond issue in April 2022. The first $40-million in bonds were sold shortly thereafter. One of the major projects planned from the voter-approved project is $15-million in improvements to the Columbia Area Career Center (CACC).

CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and area business leaders have touted the planned $15-million CACC addition and renovation, describing it as critical for workforce development. Superintendent Yearwood has told 939 the Eagle that CPS will be looking at its scholars graduating with certifications that would allow them to go into the workforce directly. Examples would include automobile mechanics and culinary arts.