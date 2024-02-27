Missouri candidate filing begins at 8 am at Jefferson City’s Kirkpatrick building

Hundreds of candidates from several political parties will be at the Kirkpatrick building in Jefferson City for today’s first day of filing for the August primary. Filing opens at 8 am.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) says candidates planning to file for office must have a paid filing fee receipt from a political party, a copy of an affidavit filed with the state Department of Revenue (that doesn’t apply to congressional candidates) and proof of identity such as a Missouri driver’s license, birth certificate or voter ID card.

Missouri’s senior Senator, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R), is up for re-election this year, and most of Missouri’s statewide offices are also up. All 163 Missouri House seats are up for grabs this year, as are 17 of the 34 State Senate seats.

The dean of Missouri’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), is expected to file today to seek his 13th term on Capitol Hill. Congressman Graves was first elected in 2000, representing northern Missouri on Capitol Hill. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, is also expected to file today, as is U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis), who’s the first African-American female Congresswoman elected in Missouri.

Secretary Ashcroft says filing begins today and ends on March 26 at 5 pm.